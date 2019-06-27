Arkansas governor orders levee review after historic flood

by By ANDREW DeMILLO , Associated Press27 June 2019 14:27-04:00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has ordered a review of the state’s levees and is asking lawmakers to approve $10 million for immediate repairs after historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed an executive order to create the Arkansas Levee Task Force to study and analyze the condition of the state’s levees. Hutchinson said the panel will have about 20 members and will make recommendations to him by December 31 on ways to improve monitoring and maintenance of the state’s levee system.

Several Arkansas levees were affected by the flooding that began in late May, including one in western Arkansas that was breached. Hutchinson said the flooding revealed many weaknesses in the state’s levee system.

