Appeals judges see delay tactics in child immigration fight

Nation

Appeals judges see delay tactics in child immigration fight

byAssociated Press25 January 2019 16:48-05:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal appeals judges say lawyers on both sides in the dispute over a program sparing many young immigrants from deportation appear to be dragging out their legal fight.

The observations came as a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Friday in New York.

The government is appealing a Brooklyn judge’s finding that President Donald Trump’s administration failed to offer legally adequate reasons to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The ruling came in lawsuits brought by immigration rights groups and 16 states and the District of Columbia.

One 2nd Circuit judge asked a U.S. Justice Department lawyer why the government didn’t drop its court fight and cancel the program properly.

Another judge asked states’ lawyers if lawsuits nationwide were meant to ensure they win.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.