Appeals court panel hears high-stakes Kentucky abortion case

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press8 August 2019 15:18-04:00

Federal appeals judges have heard arguments in a high-stakes case that could determine whether Kentucky’s last abortion clinic remains open.

A three-member panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati reviewed a Kentucky law Thursday. It requires abortion clinics to have agreements with a hospital and an ambulance service in case of emergencies.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration cited the law in a licensing fight putting the Louisville clinic at risk of closing. A federal judge struck it down.

A member of Bevin’s legal team, Chad Meredith, said Thursday the law is “not about shutting down abortion clinics,” but is “about women’s safety and health.”

ACLU attorney Brigitte Amiri says transfer agreements don’t enhance patient safety. She says its application would be “tantamount” to banning abortion in Kentucky.

