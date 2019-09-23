APNewsBreak: Guilty plea expected in love triangle murder

,

(AP) — A former Army medic stationed in Hawaii was expected to plead guilty Monday to the murder of his wife, about a week before a trial was about to begin in a case involving porn, sex charges and a love triangle.

Michael Walker planned to plead guilty to second-degree murder, his defense attorney Birney Bervar told The Associated Press.

In 2015, Ailsa Jackson pleaded guilty to murder, describing in court how she stabbed Catherine Walker and then waited a half-hour to make sure she was dead.

After meeting through an online dating site in September 2014, Michael Walker told Jackson he was married and that his “deepest desire” was to have his wife gone, but he couldn’t divorce her, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Brady said. The two then discussed Jackson carrying out the killing while Michael Walker was at work so that he would have an alibi, Brady said.

On Nov. 14, 2014, they met in a military reservation’s gym parking lot, where Jackson said she would kill Catherine Walker that night, Brady said, describing how the two came up with a text messaging code to let Jackson know whether she should enter the home through a window or use a key left in the gravel near the back door. If Michael Walker texted, “good,” that would mean use the window and “bad” would mean the key.

Michael Walker texted “bad,” Brady said, and at about midnight Jackson walked to the Walkers’ military home and found the key, Brady said.

Jackson said in court she “went inside and grabbed a knife and went upstairs and stabbed her.”

Jackson is awaiting sentencing.

In 2016, a military court found Michael Walker guilty of child pornography charges that surfaced during the murder investigation.

And then in 2017, Michael Walker was convicted of sexually abusing a child, physically assaulting a child, and wrongfully communicating a threat. He was reduced in rank from sergeant to private, sentenced to 10 years confinement, and received a dishonorable discharge, the Army said.

Michael Walker grew up in Bennington, Vermont, while his wife grew up in Albany, New York, her sister Jennifer Plotz said. The couple married in Albany and were active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Plotz said from Phoenix.

“They went to church together every Sunday,” Plotz said. She declined to discuss the case.

Michael Walker’s attorney, Bervar, said previously his client did have an affair but loved his wife. He said the couple were about to undergo in vitro fertilization after about a decade of trying to have a baby.

___

AP investigative researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.