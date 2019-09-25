APNewsBreak: Accreditor asks for info after Falwell reports

,

(AP) — The accrediting body that oversees Liberty University says it has asked the college for more information about recent news reports that have questioned President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s

Janea Johnson is a spokeswoman for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. She told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the commission sent Liberty a letter asking it to respond to recent “vast” reports.

Johnson declined to provide details about the letter, which Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb says the university hasn’t received. Johnson says the college is accredited and has no sanctions against it.

Liberty is the nation’s highest-profile evangelical college. Falwell has previously told AP that the news reports stem from an “attempted coup” orchestrated by disgruntled former board members and employees.