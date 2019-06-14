AP NewsAlert AP NewsAlert by – (AP) — 1st female leader of US Naval War College is picked to replace president who was removed after AP report. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

