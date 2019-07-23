Angry Orchard apologizes after allegations of racial bias

Nation

Angry Orchard apologizes after allegations of racial bias

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 18:15-04:00

WALDEN, N.Y. (AP) — Angry Orchard has issued an apology and fired a manager at its Hudson Valley cidery following allegations of racial bias against black patrons who were celebrating a marriage proposal.

Cathy-Marie Hamlet wrote on Facebook that white security employees at the Walden cider garden interrupted her fiance as he was proposing to her Sunday, accusing him of stealing a T-shirt. Hamlet said she and her friends were approached multiple times by security personnel who made them empty their bags and pockets.

Hamlet said she was humiliated and left with her friends in tears.

In a statement, Angry Orchard said the situation was “badly mishandled” by employees. It announced staff training addressing “security awareness and unconscious bias.”

Angry Orchard spokeswoman Jessica Paar said she also apologized directly to Hamlet by phone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.