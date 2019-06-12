Amtrak to partially restart Kansas City to St. Louis route

Nation

Amtrak to partially restart Kansas City to St. Louis route

byAssociated Press12 June 2019 17:29-04:00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Amtrak service between St. Louis and Kansas City will be partially restored this week.

The passenger rail service line and the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that morning departures from the two cities on the Missouri River Runner route will resume Thursday. The afternoon departures will continue to use chartered buses, which will stop at all stations as close to the train schedules as possible.

The routes were suspended May 31 because flooding had diverted freight train traffic on to tracks used by the passenger rail service.

Officials say delays are still likely. Flooding issues on the Union Pacific Railroad network are still causing freight train traffic to divert to the Missouri River Runner route.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.