Albuquerque blocks homemade skate ramp made from man’s ashes

by – 5 July 2019 00:00-04:00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A homemade skate ramp made in part from ashes of a man shot and killed at an Albuquerque skate park is now blocked off.

KOAT-TV reports the city of Albuquerque this week temporarily blocked off access to the memorial because it was built without permission from officials.

Albuquerque Parks and Recreation director Dave Simon says nothing can be constructed on city property without prior authorization.

City officials say they want to assess the ramp for safety and structural integrity.

Cody Raver was shot and killed at Los Altos skate park in April.

Friends of Raver built the ramp at Los Altos skate park in his honor and mixed some of Raver’s ashes in with the cement.

