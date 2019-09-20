Albright in Missouri speech: Democracy ‘appears in retreat’

by – 20 September 2019 10:07-04:00

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Madeleine Albright says during a Missouri speech that democracy worldwide “appears to be in retreat.”

The 82-year-old former secretary of state who served during President Bill Clinton’s administration spoke Thursday at Westminster College in Fulton, the site of Winston Churchill’s famous “Iron Curtain” speech in 1946.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Albright said the U.S. should engage with the world, not isolate itself. She says President Donald Trump is helping to dismantle a world order embraced by presidents of both political parties since the end of World War II.

Albright said current U.S. foreign policy echoes its post-World War I attitude, when many “embraced protectionism, downplayed the rise of fascism, opposed help to the victims of oppression and ultimately endangered our world’s security.”

