Nation

Alaska’s oil money headaches: ‘We did this to ourselves’

by By BECKY BOHRER , Associated Press9 August 2019 01:01-04:00

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — For decades, Alaska has had an uneasy reliance on oil, building budgets around its volatile boom-or-bust nature. When times were rough, prices always seemed to rebound, forestalling a day of reckoning some believe may finally have come.

The situation has politicians weighing changes to the annual dividend paid to residents from earnings of the state’s oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has pushed for a dividend in line with a longstanding calculation that’s been ignored the last three years, and which critics say is unsustainable.

This comes as Dunleavy has cut $400 million from the operating budget and charted what he sees as a path to closing the deficit without taxes or cutting the dividend. His position has prompted outrage and fueled a recall effort.

