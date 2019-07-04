Alabama sheriff says murder suspect purposely got pregnant

Nation

Alabama sheriff says murder suspect purposely got pregnant

byAssociated Press3 July 2019 20:45-04:00

ROCKFORD, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says a female inmate had sex with a male inmate who was working in the jail and deliberately got pregnant in an effort to get released.

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell told reporters Wednesday that investigators determined 27-year-old Latoni Daniel hoped getting pregnant and claiming she was raped would help her get leniency in her capital murder case.

Al.com reports Daniel was charged in December 2017 in the death of Thomas Virgil Chandler. He was attacked, robbed, and slain on his way home from buying groceries.

Daniel has been jailed without bail for 18 months while awaiting trial, and gave birth to a boy in May.

One of her attorneys initially said she was raped and had no memory of a sexual encounter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.