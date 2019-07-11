Alabama police say suspect posted kidnapping on social media

Alabama police say suspect posted kidnapping on social media

by – 11 July 2019 10:12-04:00

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities have arrested a man they say posted a video to social media showing him kidnapping a victim, tying him to a chair and lighting the ground below on fire.

The Opelika Police Department charged 30-year-old Kenderick Omar Hill with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted assault and attempting to flee law enforcement.

Opelika-Auburn News reports that the viral video led them to Hill on Tuesday.

Officers said they recognized the location in the video and responded to find the 31-year-old male victim still tied to the chair. He was transported to a hospital.

The suspect fled once officers arrived, was captured after a search on Wednesday.

Court records weren’t yet available to show whether Hill has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

