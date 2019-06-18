Alabama mayor walks out of meeting with no talk of comments

Nation

Alabama mayor walks out of meeting with no talk of comments

byAssociated Press18 June 2019 10:24-04:00

CARBON HILL, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mayor and city leaders refused to acknowledge questions on the mayor’s statements about “killing out” gay and transgender people at a city council meeting.

News outlets report Mayor Mark Chambers and Carbon Hill City Council members walked into a council meeting Monday and quickly walked out as spectators demanded answers on the mayor’s comments.

This was Chambers first public appearance since complaining on Facebook about gays and transgender people. Chambers wrote: “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out.”

Dozens of people showed up to the council meeting but left disappointed. Many said they would continue going to the meetings until the topic is discussed.

Chambers previously offered to resign his position but it’s unclear if he still plans to do so.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.