Alabama DA to decide on fetal manslaughter prosecution

(AP) — An Alabama district attorney is expected to announce whether she’ll pursue charges against a woman indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight.

Marshae Jones was arrested June 26 after a grand jury concluded she “intentionally” caused the death of her fetus by “initiating” a fight with another woman.

Jones was five-months pregnant when she was shot in the stomach in a December altercation.

Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington is expected to announce Wednesday whether she’ll prosecute Jones.

Jones’ attorneys filed a motion Monday asking the charges to be dismissed. They called the charges “completely unreasonable and unjust.”