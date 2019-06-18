Alabama county official defends online anti-gay comments

Nation

Alabama county official defends online anti-gay comments

byAssociated Press18 June 2019 14:50-04:00

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A county official in Alabama is defending his comments against gay people.

Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson tells WPMI-TV gay people are offensive to him and he sees no problem with a recent comment he posted online that used an offensive term for gays and said they “have gotten too much sympathy.”

Benson posted the remark on a county Republican Party Facebook page that shared an article about a Colorado baker who was sued for refusing to make a cake for a woman’s gender transition.

The GOP page has since removed Benson’s comment. But Benson says gay people can be “very offensive” to him, adding that “subgroups” have too much power.

Benson was elected as a Republican. Alabama GOP chair Terry Lathan says Benson’s comments are divisive and represent only his opinion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.