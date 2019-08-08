Alabama community opposing ‘Festival Latino’ event

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 10:56-04:00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Some residents of a rural Alabama community are complaining about a Spanish-language event planned for this weekend featuring live music and bull riding, but a local official says he worries such comments appear “anti-Latino.”

News outlets report people from the Snowdoun area near Montgomery have asked county and city leaders to block the “Festival Latino,” scheduled Sunday in a field. They say a similar event in July was so loud and raucous it traumatized livestock.

But Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says organizers haven’t violated any zoning rules.

County Commissioner Dan Harris says he voted against a move to block the festival because opposition appears to be “anti-Latino” even if it isn’t. Harris says he doesn’t want to be part of that, particularly after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

