Air Force: Fighter jet accidentally fires rocket near Tucson

Nation, State

Air Force: Fighter jet accidentally fires rocket near Tucson

byAssociated Press5 September 2019 21:35-04:00

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Air Force officials are investigating after an A-10C Thunderbolt II fighter jet on a training mission accidentally fired a rocket near Tucson.

Officials at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base say the M-156 rocket landed Thursday morning in a remote desert wash near Mount Graham.

They say there were no injuries, damage or fires from the accidental launch of the white phosphorus projectile in the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Tucson.

White phosphorus is used by the military in various types of ammunition to produce smoke for concealing troop movement and to identify targets.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II was assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.