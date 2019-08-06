Air Force Cadet pleads guilty to assault, gets prison term

Nation

Air Force Cadet pleads guilty to assault, gets prison term

byAssociated Press6 August 2019 19:48-04:00

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The military says a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet who was charged with sexual misconduct has pleaded guilty to assault.

Andrew Hong was sentenced to eight months in prison and expelled from the academy at a hearing on Tuesday.

Hong had been charged with abusive sexual contact and attempted abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an agreement with commanders.

Academy officials say the victim of the attack supported the agreement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.