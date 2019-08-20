Air Force Academy chapel in Colorado to close in September

Nation

Air Force Academy chapel in Colorado to close in September

by – 20 August 2019 18:24-04:00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado has announced it will close its cadet chapel for extensive renovations beginning in September.

KOAA-TV reports the military academy says Sept. 3 is the final day scheduled for visits prior to the chapel’s three-year closure.

Officials at the academy near Colorado Springs say a $158 million restoration and preservation project is scheduled to begin Nov. 1.

Officials say work crews are expected to remove furniture and conduct other preparation work between Sept. 3 and Nov. 1.

The chapel was originally scheduled to close in June, but the project was delayed.

The Air Force says the funds were reallocated for repairs at Florida’s Tyndall Air Force Base following Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

The chapel is registered as a national historic landmark.

___

Information from: KOAA-TV, http://www.koaa.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.