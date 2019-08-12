Agency won’t release discussions on civil rights director

byAssociated Press12 August 2019 18:02-04:00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Civil Rights Commission chair says discussions during a closed session on a complaint against the state’s civil rights director won’t be released.

Alma Wheeler Smith also told Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by letter Monday that no written transcript or audio recording were made of the July 29 session regarding the fate of Agustin Arbulu.

Whitmer asked the commission to explain why Arbulu kept his job after admitting to making comments to a male staffer in May that objectified women. Instead, Smith has said Arbulu should complete a training program.

Some state lawmakers want Arbulu to resign.

The Civil Rights Department investigates discrimination complaints including those involving race and gender. Arbulu has been director since 2015.

