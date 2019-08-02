Agency investigating Kentucky pipeline explosion seeks video

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials are in Kentucky investigating a

The National Transportation Safety Board investigator in charge, Mike Hiller, talked to reporters Friday and said the investigation process can take 12 to 18 months. Hiller asked anyone with video of the explosion early Thursday to send it to witness@ntsb.gov .

The agency sent three investigators on Thursday evening. Hiller says investigators have met with representatives of pipeline owner Enbridge Inc. and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Hiller said the pipeline in Lincoln County was installed in 1957 and runs from Ohio to Mississippi, moving more than 1.8 million cubic feet per day.

