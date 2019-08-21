After school Nazi salute video, more racist videos emerge

byAssociated Press21 August 2019 15:29-04:00

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — School officials in Orange County, California, are reopening an investigation into a group of high school students seen on video giving Nazi salutes last year after more racist images surfaced.

The initial video obtained by the Daily Beast shows about 10 members of Pacifica High School’s water polo team giving the salute in an empty, unsupervised room.

The Garden Grove Unified School District said Monday that administrators addressed the situation after becoming aware of the video, but didn’t elaborate.

The Los Angeles Times reports that since Monday officials said several other videos showing students engaged in hate speech have surfaced. Those videos will be examined as part of the district’s reopened investigation. It was not immediately clear what’s on the new videos or whether they included students from Pacifica High.

