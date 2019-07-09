After arrest, Epstein challenges victims in Florida court

By CURT ANDERSON , Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein is challenging victims of his underage sexual abuse in a Florida court, hours after he was

Epstein’s lawyer Roy Black filed a response late Monday in a case involving a violation of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. A Florida federal judge ruled prosecutors improperly failed to consult victims when cutting a non-prosecution plea deal in 2008 that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges.

Epstein’s filing contends the victims go too far in trying to remedy that violation by removing the plea deal’s immunity provisions for other people and opening the door for Epstein to be federally prosecuted in Florida again.

This comes after Epstein pleaded not guilty Monday to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

