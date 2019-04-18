Affidavit: Off-duty officer in fatal crash had ‘adult sodas’

byAssociated Press18 April 2019 10:36-04:00

AMHERST, N.H. (AP) — An affidavit says an off-duty police officer accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a New Hampshire woman was seen weaving in and out of traffic and traveling in the wrong direction beforehand.

The affidavit also says Londonderry police officer Tyler Berry told a first responder following the April 5 crash in Amherst that he had been drinking “adult sodas.”

State police said Berry crossed the center line in a pickup truck and hit a vehicle on Route 101. Police say 21-year-old Sierra Croteau, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berry was hospitalized with injuries.

The 27-year-old Berry was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated. He waived arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.

