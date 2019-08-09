Affidavit: Inmate assaulted, strangled prison worker

by By JONATHAN MATTISE , Associated Press9 August 2019 15:00-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee prisoner on lawn mowing duty sexually assaulted and strangled a female corrections worker on Wednesday. He escaped and is still at large.

An affidavit filed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation states that 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was discovered missing about 11 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after he was seen near the house at West Tennessee State Penitentiary where 64-year-old employee Debra Johnson lived.

Watson had been released temporarily for mowing duties at 7 a.m. earlier that day, and had access to a golf cart and a tractor.

The affidavit says co-workers discovered Johnson’s body at her home at 11:30 a.m., and that agents found a cord wrapped around her neck.

Authorities are offering a $52,500 reward for information leading to Watson’s capture.

This story has been edited to clarify that the inmate was on lawn mowing duty at the prison, not out on work release.

