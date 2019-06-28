Adoption offers pour in for Ga. baby found in plastic bag

byAssociated Press28 June 2019 17:51-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — Offers are pouring in from around the country to adopt a baby girl left in a plastic bag in the woods in Georgia as a newborn.

News outlets report that hundreds of people have offered to adopt the girl, nicknamed Baby India by hospital workers.

She was found June 6, abandoned in a wooded area in Cumming, Georgia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

She’s even gotten people offering to pay for her college, the Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services says.

The little girl’s case garnered national attention following the release of dramatic video this week from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office showing her rescue.

The footage was released in the hopes that it could lead to tips about who may have abandoned the girl.

