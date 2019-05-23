Acting medical system chief pledges changes to senior staff

by – 23 May 2019 19:15-04:00

BALTIMORE (AP) — The acting chief executive of the University of Maryland Medical System is pledging “significant changes” to senior staff after a scandal involving financial arrangements.

The Baltimore Sun reports system CEO John W. Ashworth III met with Gov. Larry Hogan and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones on Thursday. Ashworth III said the hospital network needs to undergo a “cultural shift” away from an environment in which board members won contracts for their private companies.

Ashworth said reforms would include a restructuring of the organization affecting top personnel.

Three members of the system’s board resigned on May 7. A new law pushed by Hogan and General Assembly leaders requires all of the system’s board members to step down by the end of the year, to be reappointed or replaced by the governor.

