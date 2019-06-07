ACLU: Georgia sheriff revises policy on ban of jail books

Nation

byAssociated Press7 June 2019 15:52-04:00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says a Georgia sheriff’s office has revised a policy that had prohibited inmates from receiving outside books and magazines by mail or from visitors.

In April, the ACLU accused the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office of violating the rights of inmates at the county jail in Savannah, saying authorities had enacted one of the “most egregious book bans” in U.S. prisons or jails.

Under the previous policy, inmates could only select reading materials from carts managed by jail staff.

In a statement Thursday, the ACLU says the new policy allows incarcerated people to order books and publications directly from publishers and vendors. The ACLU says it’s pleased with the change, but remains concerned that incarcerated people are deprived of reading opportunities.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brittany Herren said the office had no immediate comment Friday.

