A list of Pride events marking Stonewall’s 50th anniversary

This year’s Pride Month is filled with parades, movie screenings, walking tours, art exhibits, and more, many of which commemorate the

EXHIBITS

“Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall,” Brooklyn Museum; “PRIDE: Photographs of Stonewall and Beyond by Fred W. McDarrah,” Museum of the City of New York; “Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement,” Newseum, Washington, D.C.

THE ARTS

“Stonewall,” presented by the New York City Opera; “Come Back Once More So I Can Say Goodbye,” presented by the Labyrinth Dance Theater, New York; “Quiet No More: A Choral Celebration of Stonewall,” presented by the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, New York

WALKING TOURS

“Tour & Toast in Celebration of Stonewall 50: Walk with the Experts Documenting the City’s LGBT History,” presented by the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project; “Queer History Walks” presented by the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; “Walking in LGBTQ Footsteps in the Upper West Side,” presented by the New-York Historical Society.

PARADES/MARCHES/RALLIES

June 8: Boston; Washington, D.C.; New Orleans.

June 9: Los Angeles; Detroit.

June 30: Chicago; San Francisco; New York City (both the Heritage of Pride March and counterpoint Queer Liberation March)

RESOURCES

WorldPride NYC: https://2019 -worldpride-stonewall50.nycpride.org/

Stonewall 50 Consortium: https://stonewall50consortium.org/

Reclaim Pride: https://reclaimpridenyc.org/