9 hospitalized with minor injuries after commuter bus crash

by – 1 October 2019 17:23-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say nine people have been hospitalized with minor injuries after a commuter bus overturned on an interstate in Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the crash occurred around noon Tuesday on Interstate 4 in Orlando. Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than two hours while a hazmat crew cleaned up oil and debris.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the crash occurred. Police say no other vehicles were involved.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

