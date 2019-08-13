8-year-old boy shot to death in St. Louis

by – 13 August 2019 08:45-04:00

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old boy has become the 11th St. Louis-area child killed in a shooting since June.

Police Chief John Hayden says Xavier Usanga was shot to death Monday while standing next to an 18-year-old male who was also shot but survived.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Hayden choked back tears while announcing Xavier’s death. Hayden did not release many details about the shooting, including a suspect description or whether the victims knew each other or the shooter.

The 18-year-old was in stable condition.

