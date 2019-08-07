8 charged in Florida with $5M theft from casino

Nation

8 charged in Florida with $5M theft from casino

byAssociated Press7 August 2019 11:58-04:00

MIAMI (AP) — Eight people accused of stealing more than $5 million from a Florida casino operated by a Native American tribe are facing dozens of charges.

Miami federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday that the group tampered with gambling machines at the casino run by the Miccosukee tribe. The machines would generate credit vouchers that were then exchanged for cash.

Prosecutors say the money was used for things such as purchases of real estate, investments, vehicles and even children’s prepaid college funds. The scheme ran from January 2011 to May 2015.

The 63-count indictment charges the eight defendants with computer fraud, embezzlement, money laundering and making false statements to law enforcement. Four are former employees of the casino.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.