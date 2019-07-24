7 reporting chemical odor treated at airport postal center

Nation

byAssociated Press24 July 2019 14:12-04:00

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Emergency officials have treated seven workers complaining of breathing troubles from a strong chemical smell in a package at a U.S. Postal Service center at Tampa International Airport.

Tampa Fire Rescue Jason Penny tells news outlets four people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and three others declined additional medical treatment after being treated at the scene Wednesday. Penny says the health issues appeared to be minor and airport operations weren’t affected.

Penny says the package came from a Fed Ex shipment sent by air and workers complained of the odor Wednesday morning.

The postal service center was evacuated and remained closed Wednesday while crews continued to investigate the package. Tampa police sent a bomb squad as a precaution.

