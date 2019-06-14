5th woman accuses ex-UCLA gynecologist of sexual battery

Nation

5th woman accuses ex-UCLA gynecologist of sexual battery

byAssociated Press14 June 2019 19:49-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fifth woman has accused a retired University of California, Los Angeles gynecologist of sexually abusing her.

The suit filed Friday alleges that Dr. James Heaps sexually touched her, made “inappropriate and humiliating comments” and asked non-medical questions about her sex life during a 2017 exam at his UCLA office. She was an 18-year-old student at the time.

UCLA has said it’s aware of similar allegations made by four other women, one a former student.

Heaps has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges involving two of those women.

UCLA Health spokeswoman Rhonda Curry says the school finds the new allegations disturbing.

But Heaps’ attorney, Tracy Green, says they’re meritless.

Green says Heaps conducted himself professionally and the suit exaggerates and misconstrues the purpose of the exam.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.