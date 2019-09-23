5 shot, wounded at Kansas City area swingers club

Nation

5 shot, wounded at Kansas City area swingers club

byAssociated Press23 September 2019 08:41-04:00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say five people were shot and wounded at a swingers club near Kansas City.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said in a tweet that deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the shooting at The SPOTT Lifestyle and Swingers Club. It is located in an unincorporated area less than 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) east of downtown Kansas City.

The victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Forte says three of the victims walked away from a hospital without giving statements to detectives.

Forte says the motive is unknown.

No suspect information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.