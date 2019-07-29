5 dead, 2 injured in residential shootings in Wisconsin

Nation

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 11:20-04:00

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say shootings at two homes have left five people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others injured.

Chippewa County sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a residence in Lake Hallie about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man and woman dead. Two other adults were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL’-zik) says deputies went to a residence in the Town of Lafayette about 2:30 a.m. Monday to notify the family of one of the people found dead in Lake Hallie. There they found three additional people dead of gunshot wounds, including a man, a woman and a boy.

Authorities say the person suspected in both shootings is among the dead.

