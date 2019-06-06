4 shot during soccer practice at Northern California park

Nation

4 shot during soccer practice at Northern California park

byAssociated Press6 June 2019 14:28-04:00

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Police say four people, including a soccer coach and an 11-year-old boy who had just finished soccer practice, were shot at a busy public park in the Northern California city of Santa Rosa.

Police said Thursday that they believe the gunfire around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday was gang-related. The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat said hundreds of people were at the park for youth soccer practice and adult scrimmages.

Francisco Vallejo, president of the Black Oaks Soccer Club, said stray bullets struck the coach and the boy. He said both were shot in the leg and were recovering Thursday from surgery.

Police believe a 21-year-old man who was shot was the intended victim. Vallejo said he was not affiliated with the soccer club.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.