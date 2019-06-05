4 pet donkeys shot and killed in Mississippi pasture

by – 5 June 2019 19:09-04:00

MIZE, Miss. (AP) — Officials are trying to figure out who shot four miniature donkeys in a Mississippi pasture.

Callie West Evans tells WLBT-TV that one of her children’s pets was found shot May 20, while three more were found dead on Saturday.

All of the animals had gunshot wounds to the stomach. Buzzards flying above a pasture led to the discoveries.

Smith County Sheriff Charlie Crumpton is investigating the case, which he calls cruel and senseless. An agriculture investigator is also assisting. No shell casings have been found, and so far there are no leads.

Evans says she and her husband believe the gunfire came from a road.

She says she can’t think of anyone with a reason to target her family or pets, calling the shootings “really scary and kind of sadistic.”

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com

