4 people found dead in apparent San Antonio murder-suicide

byAssociated Press6 August 2019 10:15-04:00

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Emergency personnel responding to a San Antonio house fire have found four people dead in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide.

Police Chief William McManus says the sister of a man believed to have killed three of his family members called police Monday evening saying her brother was throwing and breaking items in the home.

Police and firefighters arrived to find the house on fire but were unable to immediately knock down the flames because the suspect was still considered a threat.

The bodies of a man and a woman in their 60s, both with gunshot wounds, were found in the front yard. The bodies of the suspect and his grandmother were later found inside.

McManus says the three people who were killed lived together in the home.

