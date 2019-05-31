4 from Indiana sentenced for veterans’ fundraising fraud

Nation

4 from Indiana sentenced for veterans’ fundraising fraud

byAssociated Press31 May 2019 11:17-04:00

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Four southern Indiana residents have been sentenced after authorities say they

Federal prosecutors say James Linville was sentenced this week to five years in prison; Joanie Watson was sentenced to more than three years; and Thomas Johnson and Amy Bennett were sentenced to three years. All four had been indicted on charges alleging that they solicited funds from individuals and businesses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

They allegedly pocketed more than $125,000 in cash, gift cards, merchandise and other donations to the Wounded Warrior Fund Inc. and the Wounded Warrior Foundation Inc.

Prosecutors say many of the 1,000 donors were led to believe they were donating to the Wounded Warrior Project , a nationally known legitimate organization.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.