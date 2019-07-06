4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Arkansas

byAssociated Press6 July 2019 15:08-04:00

GRAVETTE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Arkansas say a man has allegedly shot his wife and two sons to death before apparently taking his own life.

The victims were discovered after police received a call about 3:30 p.m. on Friday about a man barricaded in a residence in Gravette, about 164 miles (264 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Capt. Chris Kelley with the Gravette Police Department says officers who responded realized the situation was much more serious and called for help. Kelley says investigators believe the father called police and shot himself as law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Kelly says all four of the victims died from gunshot wounds. Police say another adult lives at the home but was not there at the time of the shooting.

