4 believed to be on plane in deadly crash in Alaska

byAssociated Press5 August 2019 16:46-04:00

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Four people are believed to have been aboard a plane that crashed in Alaska with no survivors.

National Transportation Safety Board Alaska chief Clint Johnson says reports indicate four people were aboard the plane when Piper PA-22 crashed Sunday outside Girdwood. Johnson says NTSB investigators were heading to the crash site with Alaska State Troopers on Monday.

Alaska State Troopers in a web posting say the crash happened near Eagle Glacier south of Anchorage. The crash was at about the 5,000-foot (1,524-meter) elevation on Goat Mountain.

Troopers say an Alaska National Guard helicopter responded, and the crew confirmed the crash and that there were no survivors.

Troopers were attempting to reach the site to assess terrain and come up with a recovery plan.

