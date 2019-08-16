4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas

Nation

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas

by – 16 August 2019 10:20-04:00

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake shook parts of Kansas near Hutchinson.

The earthquake occurred Friday morning, with an epicenter about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Hutchinson.

The federal agency said the earthquake registered at 4.2 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

WIBW reports people some 140 miles (225 kilometers) away in Topeka reported feeling the earthquake.

___

Information from: WIBW-TV.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.