3rd suspected suicide in 9 days for New York City police

byAssociated Press14 June 2019 19:45-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a 29-year-old officer has died after shooting himself in the head, the department’s third suspected suicide in nine days.

Police say he was shot around 3:45 p.m. Friday on a Staten Island street.

Two officers died in suspected suicides within 24 hours of each other last week. Deputy Chief Steven Silks was found dead in a police vehicle in Queens on June 5. Detective Joseph Calabrese was found the next day at a Brooklyn beach.

Police say both died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the head.

Those deaths prompted NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill to remind police personnel that help is available — and that seeking it isn’t a sign of weakness but of “great strength.”

