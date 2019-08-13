3-year-old, mom team to sells lemonade to help other moms

Nation

3-year-old, mom team to sells lemonade to help other moms

byAssociated Press13 August 2019 16:13-04:00

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A 3-year-old North Carolina girl and her mother have come up with a sweet way to help struggling mothers provide for their children.

Ava Lewis opened a lemonade stand in front of her mother’s hair salon, with the proceeds going toward helping women facing challenges that include raising children. WTVD reports that on Monday, the mother and daughter dropped off several boxes of baby wipes and a box of diapers to the local Good Samaritan Inn, operated by the Durham Rescue Mission.

Maggie Lewis said Tuesday that they have gone from selling cups to offering bottles and gallons. She says they’ve received an order from as far away as Atlanta, and that Ava — now nicknamed “the Lemonade baby” — has been requested to speak to a group of children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.