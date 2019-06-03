3 teenagers plead guilty in death of police officer

byAssociated Press3 June 2019 13:06-04:00

BALTIMORE (AP) — The last three teenagers accused in the death of a Baltimore County police officer have pleaded guilty to felony murder charges.

News outlets report 19-year-olds Darrell Ward and Eugene Genius IV, along with a 17-year-old, pleaded guilty Monday and could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Dawnta Harris, who is 17 but was tried as an adult, faces life in prison for the slaying of Officer Amy Caprio. Harris was convicted last month of felony murder after he accelerated a stolen Jeep and hit Caprio, killing her in a suburban cul-de-sac.

Caprio was heard on her body-worn camera footage repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car before she drew her pistol and screamed “Stop! Stop!” Harris ducked his head, hit the gas and the Jeep slammed into her.

