3 rescued after plane crashes in Alaska

Nation

3 rescued after plane crashes in Alaska

byAssociated Press21 May 2019 21:52-04:00

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard says a plane has crashed in Alaska’s Prince William Sound.

Officials say all three people on board the Cessna A185F Skywagon were picked up Tuesday by good Samaritans following the crash.

Two of the people were being flown by helicopter to an Anchorage hospital. The other person was being transported by boat for treatment in the community of Whittier.

Officials say the extent of injuries was not immediately known.

The Coast Guard says Cordova police reported at 2 p.m. that the Cessna crashed into Cascade Bay.

The incident comes one day after a passenger and the pilot of a Beaver floatplane were killed when the aircraft crashed in Metlakatla Harbor on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.