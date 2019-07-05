3 police officers pay for accused shoplifter’s groceries

Nation

3 police officers pay for accused shoplifter’s groceries

byAssociated Press5 July 2019 08:33-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — A trio of police officers paid for an accused shoplifter’s groceries rather than arresting her at a New York City Whole Foods.

Shopper Paul Bozymowski tweeted that the woman was being held by store security at the Union Square Whole Foods on Thursday after she was caught with food in her bag that she hadn’t paid for.

A photo in Bozymowski’s tweet shows the woman crying as three police officers pay for her food.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted that the officers are among the “kind-hearted cops who quietly do good deeds for New Yorkers in need.”

Bozymowski is a filmmaker who has directed documentaries, music videos and commercials.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.