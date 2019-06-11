3 of ousted West Virginia bishop’s top priests resign jobs

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 10:50-04:00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three priests have lost their high-ranking positions in West Virginia after a church investigation reportedly accused them of enabling predatory and harassing conduct and financial mismanagement by the former leader of the state’s Roman Catholic Church.

Archbishop William Lori announced Monday, without saying why, that the Revs. Frederick Annie, Anthony Cincinnati and Kevin Quirk have resigned from their jobs running the Wheeling-Charleston diocese.

The confidential investigation overseen by Lori found the sexual misconduct accusations to be credible, prompting former Bishop Michael Bransfield’s ouster from ministry. Bransfield has denied wrongdoing.

The Washington Post reported details of the secret report, which also said Bransfield’s top aides allowed him to recklessly spend Diocesan money for his personal use.

The Post said Annie, Cincinnati and Quirk did not respond to requests for comment.

